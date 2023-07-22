Panthers News: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Steph Curry and training camp
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as rookies descend on Wofford College for the start of training camp today?
Congratulations, you made it.
After the quietest part of the NFL calendar year, Carolina Panthers rookies and coaches will begin their descent into the stifling humidity of Spartanburg today for the start of training camp today. This is always a few weeks full of storylines and great intrigue, which bears more significance for Frank Reich's men when one considers the vast changes made across the board throughout a busy spring.
Of course, the news and rumors keep coming. Among the stories causing debate recently include Bryce Young finally getting his rookie contract done, the Panthers lambasted for Christian McCaffrey's contract, Steph Curry's hopes for the future, and going
camping.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers report for training camp
As previously stated, Bryce Young and other first-year professionals will get their first taste of an NFL training camp environment when they report to Wofford College later today. This gives them a head start on more established figures within the locker room, who'll make the journey early next week before things ramp up on the practice field.
Anyone that resides in Spartanburg, South Carolina at this time of year will tell you how hot, humid, and uncomfortable it can be. So to be putting pads on and participating in high-tempo practices in unbearable humidity is going to be a stern test of everyone's credentials.
The Panthers are still accepting walk-ins for the open practices. Although booking your free tickets via Ticketmaster remains the advised course of action.