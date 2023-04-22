Panthers News: Bryce Young shock, C.J. Stroud, Cam Newton and OL praise
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines across the regional and national media as 2023 NFL Draft week is now on the immediate horizon?
The excitement continues to build as the Carolina Panthers are just a few short days away from naming their future franchise quarterback at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Tickets are selling fast for the fan party at Bank of America Stadium to formally begin an exciting new era, but it's also worth remembering that there are five other picks to navigate over the critical selection process.
Among the news stories making waves recently include the offensive line receiving praise, CBS Sports laying out a smokescreen, Bryce Young's increasing momentum, and the prospect of Cam Newton mentoring any young prospect.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Story No. 1
Carolina Panthers OL praised
One of the best things to emerge from the 2022 campaign was a huge upturn in production from the offensive line. Something that didn't go unnoticed by free-agent signings Miles Sanders, who signaled the group out for special praise during his media availability this week.
"I left an o-line where . . . probably top notch. Best in the game, in my opinion. But this group is either just as good or better—just by watching the film and watching how they work and how they move. I’m constantly complimenting them on just how they move in these workouts. These guys are moving really good, which I love. It brings me a lot of confidence."- Miles Sanders via Panthers Wire
Much will depend on the recuperation of Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen from long-term injuries. But having the starting five back after such a stellar season is a major boost for Sanders and Carolina's new rookie quarterback.