Panthers News: Bryce Young, Day 2 gambles, Matt Corral and Jonathan Stewart
Carolina Panthers' interesting draft Day 2
After all the furor surrounding Bryce Young being the No. 1 overall selection, how the Carolina Panthers approached Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft was of critical importance. Speculation was rife about what the team would do from No. 39 overall, with Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports highlighting the possibility of a trade-down given the long wait until their next pick at No. 93.
As it turned out, the Panthers held firm and ignored two big defensive needs to select Jonathan Mingo, an athletically gifted wide receiver that could be an absolute stud once he pits everything together.
General manager Scott Fitterer then did what he does best during the draft - trade. But not down as many envisaged, the front office figure moved up to No. 80 overall and select D.J. Johnson much to the bemusement of most within the fanbase.
Johnson represents another Fitterer pick that's primarily based on athletic intangibles rather than production. He's transitioned over to an edge rusher and spent six seasons in college, which means time is of the essence to turn the former Oregon star into a valuable contributor.
If the Panthers were widely praised for their handling of business in the first round, their interesting approach on Day 2 was less well received. However, as we've stated before, this new regime has earned a certain level of trust after navigating their offseason superbly to date.