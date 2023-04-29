Panthers News: Bryce Young, Day 2 gambles, Matt Corral and Jonathan Stewart
Matt Corral's cryptic messages to Carolina Panthers
Matt Corral has been acting a little differently over the last couple of days. Not really surprising when one considers the attention on Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers trade to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, but it does seem a little out of character all things considered.
Corral began his cryptic tirade with a quote that inferred going somewhere to be wanted. This was swiftly followed by another Instagram story with his No. 9 clearly in view, which came during Young's introductory press conference where the number was discussed.
Nine is obviously what Young wore at Alabama en route to the Heisman Trophy and hearing his name called first. There is obviously some sentiment attached, but Corral doesn't appear all that willing to give it up without a fight.
These messages could be determined one of two ways:
Either Corral wants a fresh start via trade or release. Or the player isn't going to sacrifice what he's earned to a certain extent without getting a fair chance to compete, first.
Getting opportunities has been difficult for Corral thanks to Matt Rhule's incompetence and his devastating foot injury. A new regime is now in place with no sentiment attached to the signal-caller whatsoever and the last thing they need is any awkwardness potentially jeopardizing Young's pivotal transition from college to the pros.