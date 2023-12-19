Panthers News: Bryce Young, D.J. Chark, Cam Newton and Week 16
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the dust settles on their Week 15 win over the Atlanta Falcons?
It's been refreshing to see a more vibrant mood across the Carolina Panthers. Granted, they're still sitting at 2-12 after a hugely disappointing campaign. But it's not like they're throwing in the towel for a top draft pick, so building momentum before the campaign concludes represents an attainable objective.
There's a good chance of that looking at the schedule, but it could easily go the other way too. Until then, the stories causing debate include Cam Newton showing off, D.J. Chark on the potential to contend in 2024, everything you need to know for Week 16, and Bryce Young's leadership.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Cam Newton shows off at the Hawks game
There's been plenty of headlines associated with Cam Newton over the last week. The former Carolina Panthers quarterback caused a stir by outlining the difference between game changers and game managers at the position. This came with character assassination from most, in keeping with what the iconic figure had to deal with throughout his phenomenal career.
Newton had good points whether you agreed with them or not. The 2015 NFL MVP took it all in his stride as usual, articulating his response eloquently and putting those who lambasted him firmly in their place.
The No. 1 overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft made an appearance at last night's Atlanta Hawks game. He went onto the court and launched a football way into the suites, which was more arm strength than Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder displayed during their loss to Carolina in Week 15.
Newton is thriving away from the game. That might be annoying people most of all.