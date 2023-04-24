Panthers News: Bryce Young, field criticism, Scott Fitterer and draft picks
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are taking up the column inches as the long-awaited 2023 NFL Draft week is officially upon us?
We made it. The 2023 NFL Draft week is finally here and the Carolina Panthers are just a few short days away from picking their franchise quarterback of the future from No. 1 overall.
The debates rage on and speculation continues to mount. Among the news stories hitting the headlines recently include draft picks, Scott Fitterer's comfortable demeanor, Bryce Young's praise of the Panthers, and the artificial turf at Bank of America Stadium coming in for severe criticism.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Story No. 1
Full list of Carolina Panthers draft picks in 2023
Excitement has reached exponential levels as the Carolina Panthers gear up to kick off the 2023 NFL Draft at No. 1 overall. But it's also worth remembering that the team has five other selections to find immediate difference-makers and projects that can hopefully flourish under Frank Reich and his exceptional team of coaches.
Here is a full list of Panthers draft picks in 2023:
- Round No. 1 (Pick No. 1)
- Round No. 2 (Pick No. 39)
- Round No. 3 (Pick No. 93)
- Round No. 4 (Pick No. 114)
- Round No. 4 (Pick No. 132)
- Round No. 5 (Pick No. 145)
Having so many picks in the top 150 is beneficial to the Panthers. One couldn't dismiss the possibility of a trade down somewhere along the line given Scott Fitterer's previous history and the need to recoup assets following their trade with the Chicago Bears.
Strap yourselves in. It promises to be a memorable few days for the franchise.