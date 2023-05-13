Panthers News: Bryce Young, Frank Reich, Steve Smith Sr. and Thomas Brown
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are taking up column inches as quarterback Bryce Young finally hit the field for the start of his rookie minicamp?
No sooner had the schedule release excitement died down slightly, it was time for the Carolina Panthers to welcome first-year hopefuls for their rookie minicamp. Everyone is starting from scratch and learning as they go under the new coaching regime, but it wasn't hard to figure out who was the star attraction during the opening day of practice.
That, of course, was the guy who heard his name called before anyone else during the draft. Among the stories causing conversation include Frank Reich's happiness, Bryce Young's mentality, Thomas Brown getting what he thought, and a familiar face lends support to those following in his footsteps.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Story No. 1
Carolina Panthers OC got what he expected
There was a lot to like about Bryce Young's first practice since the Carolina Panthers took him at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was calm, confident, and picked things up quickly, which is exactly what offensive coordinator Thomas Brown expected via Yahoo Sports from such a decorated college prospect.
"I would say, from a Day 1 standpoint—the operation, the execution—they may have had one hiccup here or there from a call standpoint. But he was who I thought he was gonna be. He was being efficient, a great communicator, the knowledge of the game, the football IQ and how he operated in the huddle was awesome."- Thomas Brown via Yahoo Sports
This is the start of a long process for Young and the Panthers. It's easy for fans to get carried away and the height thing came up once practice videos started surfacing on social media, but focusing on the task at hand is the most important thing.