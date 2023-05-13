Panthers News: Bryce Young, Frank Reich, Steve Smith Sr. and Thomas Brown
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young makes first Carolina Panthers statement
It seems like anyone looking for Bryce Young autographs before practice this offseason needs to get down to the facility nice and early. The quarterback was on the field way before media members made their way down on Day 1 of the team's rookie minicamp, which represented a clear statement of intent from the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
When asked about his decision to get on the field around one hour before the practice was set to begin, Young stated via Steve Reed of The Associated Press that he wanted to set the tone and make a strong first impression. Something that didn't go unnoticed and carried on throughout the session.
"I wanted to set a tone. I was just here trying to get stuff down like we all were. In this rookie minicamp we have talked about the themes of the team, and one of them is making sure we are prepared. I think we all want to make the best first impression that we can."- Bryce Young via Associated Press
Young certainly left his mark on and off the field. Head coach Frank Reich didn't want to get carried away, but it's clear he was highly impressed by what he saw from Carolina's new face of the franchise via David Newton of ESPN.
"He did everything right, the little throws out in the flat, the little bubble screen stuff that people overthrow - he threw with accuracy, saw it well, knew where guys were supposed to be. He just showed complete command. "- Frank Reich via ESPN
As stated previously, there is a long way to go for Young, Reich, and the Panthers overall before they take the field in Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons. But as far as first impressions go, this was a pretty good one.