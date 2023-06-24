Panthers News: Bryce Young, Ikem Ekwonu, Jonathan Mingo and D.J. Moore
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as players and staff continue to enjoy their pre-training camp relaxation?
Happy weekend, everyone. We are another day closer to the Carolina Panthers descending on Spartanburg for their annual training camp, which is going to be frantic, humid, and competitive in equal measure.
Among the stories causing debate recently include Bryce Young's intelligence, Ikem Ekwonu's breakout hopes, Jonathan Mingo getting further praise, and how D.J. Moore's departure will impact the Panthers in 2023.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers will feel D.J. Moore's loss
Getting the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft was always going to take sacrifice. Substantial compensation was the only way general manager Scott Fitterer was going to pull this off, which included draft picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore to further sweeten the pot.
Moore will look to continue his outstanding career with the Chicago Bears and help Justin Fields during a critical Year 3 for the signal-caller. Although the Carolina Panthers picked up three new projected starters for the wide receiver room, Brendan Walker of NFL.com feels like the Maryland product's presence will be sorely missed in 2023.
"Moore might not have a Pro Bowl or All-Pro selection on his résumé, but don’t let a lack of accolades overshadow his talent and value. Despite playing with a carousel of mediocre passers, he’s posted three 1,100-yard seasons in his five-year career. At 26 years old, he still has a bright future ahead of him."- Brendan Walker, NFL.com
It was a tough decision that Fitterer freely admitted wasn't easy to reveal when he called Moore. However, there is no sentiment associated with building an NFL contender and if Bryce Young becomes a true franchise presence under center, it'll be worth it.