Panthers News: Bryce Young, Ikem Ekwonu, Shi Smith and Matt Corral
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines ahead of the team's final preseason contest against the Detroit Lions this evening?
Game day is upon us again. For the Carolina Panthers, it's the last opportunity to asses their current options before those in power make final cuts before Tuesday's deadline. It's also worth remembering that the 53-man roster won't be the one taken through to Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons, with general manager Scott Fitterer sure to make a few additions off the waiver wire based on his aggressive approach since getting the final say on personnel decisions.
An intriguing few days await that's for sure. Among the stories causing conversation recently include Matt Corral's future, Bryce Young's staying alert mentality, unwavering confidence in Ikem Ekwonu, and Shi Smith's big opportunity.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers QB Matt Corral's future
Tonight could be the last time we see Matt Corral under center for the Carolina Panthers. The former third-round selection is behind Bryce Young and Andy Dalton on the depth chart, so anything less than a big effort against the Detroit Lions would cast further doubt on the quarterback's future.
It doesn't appear as if Corral's done enough throughout warmups so far to warrant any significant trade interest, so the Ole Miss product's situation is a precarious one ahead of prominent involvement once again tonight.
When discussing Corral's potential fate, Schuyler Callihan of Sports Illustrated highlighted the potential benefits of keeping him around. He also hinted the Panthers might take any offer from elsewhere they receive all things considered.
"I'm up in the air on Corral. I think it makes sense to keep him and develop him to be the long-term backup to Young. However, backup QBs grow on trees and if you can flip him for a 7th round pick, you do it."- Schuyler Callihan, Sports Illustrated
All Corral can do on focus on performing well at Bank of America Stadium this evening. What happens after that is out of his control.