Panthers News: Bryce Young, Jadeveon Clowney, Austin Proehl and Week 1
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as Frank Reich and his staff begin preparations for the team's ucoming OTAs?
With the Carolina Panthers wrapping up their rookie minicamp this weekend, the next time they congregate for offseason activities will be as a collective unit for the first time. Frank Reich and his elite-caliber coaching staff have already begun preparing for OTAs later in the month, which will start with veteran quarterback Andy Dalton getting the first-team reps under center over Bryce Young.
It's an interesting period in franchise history, that's for sure. Among the stories provoking conversation recently include Carolina's early betting odds for Week 1, Austin Proehl's desire, another Jadeveon Clowney rumor popping up, and Young calling on former teammates for guidance.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Story No. 1
Carolina Panthers open as Week 1 underdogs
While most Carolina Panthers fans saw their Week 1 opener at the Atlanta Falcons as a winnable contest, it's not an opinion shared by sportsbooks across the country. However, we are still very early in the preparation period, so there could be plenty of fluctuations between now and game time.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 3.0-point underdogs at the Falcons in Week 1. This is available at -110 in both directions (bet $110 to win $100).
Anyone wishing to wager Carolina on the money line can get them at +128 (bet $100 to win $128), with the Falcons currently favored at -152 (bet $152 to win $100). FanDuel has set the over/under at 43.5 points (-110).
Even though the Panthers are seen as slight underdogs, home teams typically get a three-point cushion from oddsmakers. Therefore, those in Vegas are viewing this as a scratch contest until further notice.