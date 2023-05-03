Panthers News: Bryce Young, Jammie Robinson, Matt Corral and Terrace Marshall
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are causing conversation as the team continues to bask in the glory of Bryce Young being their pick at No. 1 overall?
Analysts and fans are still picking apart the Carolina Panthers draft picks and how they might contribute in 2023. One player has obviously taken center stage - and rightfully so - but others could also make their presence felt if everything goes according to plan or perhaps even better than anticipated throughout the preparation period.
Among the stories making headlines recently include Bryce Young's perfect fit, Matt Corral going back to his roots, Jammie Robinson getting his contract done early, and Terrace Marshall Jr. receiving glowing praise from general manager Scott Fitterer.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Story No. 1
Jammie Robinson signs Carolina Panthers deal
It seems of Jammie Robinson's all-business mentality on the football field also transitions to his representatives. The defensive back became the first prospect drafted in 2023 to sign their rookie deal, which allows the focus to shift squarely onto earning a spot on the rotation right out of the gate.
Robinson is already coming into the league with a big chip on his shoulder. The one-time Florida State star was far from pleased about being overlooked until the Carolina Panthers made him their No. 145 overall pick, which is the extra motivation he can harness positively now that his NFL home is confirmed.
There is an opportunity awaiting Robinson as a rookie. Carolina's secondary - especially their cornerback room - is not the strongest, so a potential rotational role is well within the player's capabilities if he takes on additional coaching.