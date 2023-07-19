Panthers News: Bryce Young, Jaycee Horn, Cam Newton and Ejiro Evero
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with just a few short days remaining until players begin reporting for training camp?
We are just a few days away from the Carolina Panthers resuming football activities once again. The preparation period's lull is almost at an end, which comes as a welcome relief for fans who are becoming increasingly excited about what this team might be able to accomplish in 2023.
Until then, recent stories making waves include Bryce Young's contract hold-up, Jaycee Horn's health importance, Ejiro Evero's scheme, and Cam Newton's rushing credentials.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Cam Newton named among NFL's best-ever rushing QBs
Nobody following Cam Newton's career closely needs to be told that he's one of the most dynamic rushing quarterbacks the league's ever seen. His impact was instant when the Carolina Panthers selected him No. 1 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft, bringing a flamboyance and playing style that reset the standard for dual-threat signal-callers moving forward.
Just what the future holds for Newton is unclear as he looks for an unlikely avenue back in the league. But his influence on the current generation cannot be ignored and is something that's left an extremely positive mark.
When asked to name his top-five running quarterbacks throughout NFL history by CBS Sports, it came as no surprise to see Chicago Bears star Justin Fields put Newton among them. Lamar Jackson, Steve Young, Mike Vick, and the former Ohio State standout himself were also chosen in no particular order.
This might be Newton's legacy considering the passing aspect of his game was often overlooked. But few would deny he didn't transcend the game en route to becoming the face of the league for a brief period.