Panthers News: Bryce Young, Keep Pounding Day, Cam Newton and Andy Dalton

Carolina Panthers QB starting from the bottom
Bryce Young might have been the consensus choice at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, but his previous accomplishments mean very little ahead of his NFL journey commencing. The Carolina Panthers are expecting big things from the signal-caller after surging up from No. 9 overall, but nothing will be given and there will be obvious growing pains during his initial transition.
That's not surprising considering how big of an adjustment it is. Young is intelligent and talented enough to keep problems down to a minimum, but he'll be starting from the bottom of Kyle Brandt's NFC rankings in a tier all by himself.
Out of seven sections, the NFL Network presenter/analyst placed Young in Tier 7. This drew ridicule and uproar from Panthers fans, but it's worth remembering Brandt and everyone else has yet to see the Heisman Trophy winner play a single competitive down at the professional level.
Once Young firmly establishes himself, he'll likely shoot up the rankings. The Panthers have placed everything around their rookie quarterback to ensure a smooth transition and Thomas Brown's playbook has likely been specifically devised to maximize every gift at the player's disposal.
This time next year, Young is not going to be at the bottom all by himself. But just where he ends up remains to be seen.