Panthers News: Bryce Young, Matt Corral, TE visit and balance of power
Which Carolina Panthers news stories have hit the headlines after the organization held its final presser ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft?
Speculation is now turning into a consensus agreement regarding what the Carolina Panthers are planning to do at No. 1 overall. One specific quarterback prospect is hogging the column inches after the biggest momentum swing imaginable over the last fortnight, which was the obvious topic of discussion during yesterday's pre-draft pressers.
Among the stories causing fierce debate include the plan for Bryce Young, Matt Corral's readiness to compete, an intriguing tight end visit, and Scott Fitterer on the balance of power within the war room.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Story No. 1
Carolina Panthers host Sam LaPorta
Finding a productive pass-catching presence at the tight end position might not be a great need after signing Hayden Hurst in free agency. With that being said, the Carolina Panthers would be unwise to ignore one of the deepest draft classes in recent memory.
According to multiple reports, the Panthers hosted Sam LaPorta on a top-30 visit recently. The former Iowa standout is a prolific weapon across the middle and in the red zone, which is exactly what Carolina has lacked since Greg Olsen was allowed to walk in free agency.
LaPorta needs some refinement from a blocking standpoint, But in all honesty, the Panthers don't need that from him right out of the gate with Ian Thomas sticking around for the 2023 campaign.