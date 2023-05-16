Panthers News: Bryce Young, new signings, Dan Orlovsky and Jeremy Chinn
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as attention slowly turns to what promises to be a fascinating period of OTAs next month?
The Carolina Panthers are progressing through offseason workouts ahead of their annual training camp in Spartanburg. For those in power, it's also a time for evaluation to determine whether more might be needed to ensure legitimate strides arrive in 2023.
It's certainly a fascinating time with plenty of focus on the Panthers given the wholesale changes that have taken place throughout a busy offseason. Among the stories making waves recently include two new signings, a potential solution for Bryce Young, Jeremy Chinn's potential for growth, and Chris Simms' lowly rank for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Story No. 1
Carolina Panthers make two signings
The Carolina Panthers promised more arrivals before preparations for the upcoming campaign ramped up later this summer. Two new faces joined the ranks on Monday with OTAs on the immediate horizon.
Defensive tackle Antwuan Jackson Jr., who was one of the standout performers during Carolina's recent rookie minicamp, was rewarded for his outstanding tryout efforts with a contract. This came shortly after the Panthers signed undrafted free-agent offensive tackle B.J. Wilson to a short-term deal.
This was a historic moment for the mammoth presence, who became the first football player emanating from Quincy University to wind up on an NFL roster. Whether Wilson or Jackson can push their way onto the 53 at the end of training camp remains to be seen.