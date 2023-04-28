Panthers News: Bryce Young, Scott Fitterer, Frank Reich and David Tepper
Bryce Young eager to repay Carolina Panthers' faith
Bryce Young will officially visit his new home on Friday when the Carolina Panthers welcome the No. 1 overall selection to Bank of America Stadium once again. And make no mistake, the quarterback cannot wait to get started.
Not only does Young represent hope for the future, but he can also have a big say in the present with a smooth transition. The Panthers are keen to make a playoff run in the first year of Frank Reich's reign and have worked tirelessly across all areas of the franchise to put everything in place.
Young is the biggest remaining piece of the puzzle. While the one-time Heisman Trophy winner was appreciative of the moment, it's clear he knows the hard work starts now.
"It’s surreal. It’s a dream come true. I’m blessed. I want to thank God for allowing me to be here, for my parents and everyone who supported me. Although it my name being called here, there’s so many people, that pushed me and allowed me to be here. As amazing as a moment this is, I’m going to try and live in this moment. I can’t wait to get to work and start building off of it. I can’t wait to get to work."
Young's mentality and willingness to be great is exactly what attracted him to Carolina in the first place. If his elite-level production makes a smooth transition from college to the pros, there's just no telling what the signal-caller and the team overall can accomplish moving forward.