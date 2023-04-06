Panthers News: Bryce Young is the pick, new uniforms, Cam Newton and CB visit
Which Carolina Panthers news stories have hit the headlines as excitement for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft grows with each passing hour?
It's been a whirlwind few weeks for the Carolina Panthers after their daring trade to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. A move that brought fierce debate among the fans and wild speculation across the regional and national media for good measure.
Among the hot topics to make headlines over the last 24 hours include a respected insider's bold claim on Bryce Young, a surprising cornerback visit, the potential for new uniforms, and Cam Newton speaking about his willingness to be an NFL backup quarterback for the right guy.
Let's delve deeper into each story in more detail.
Carolina Panthers set to host Joey Porter Jr.
While all the talk has rightfully centered on the quarterback prospects atop the draft, it's worth remembering that the Carolina Panthers also have five other selections to strengthen problem position groups. According to multiple reports, they opted to use one of their top 30 visits on a cornerback talent that's going to be long gone before they go on the clock at No. 39 overall.
Joey Porter Jr. is set to visit the Panthers as those in power found out more about the gifted Penn State product who has a prestigious NFL pedigree. The defensive back is expected to go anywhere from the top 10 to the mid-teens depending on which mock draft you read, which makes it almost impossible he ends up in Carolina.
Perhaps the Panthers think Porter is the best corner in the class and want to set a benchmark for themselves before discussing other potential arrivals. There's just no way of telling for sure.