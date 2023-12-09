Panthers News: David Tepper, Shaquill Griffin, injuries and Mike Tomlin
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with one day remaining until their Week 14 game at the New Orleans Saints?
Preparations have been finalized and the Carolina Panthers make their trip to Louisiana today ahead of the team's divisional battle against the New Orleans Saints. Focusing on football will be a nice change of pace after another turbulent week that saw David Tepper's operation lambasted around the media and the organization end its long association with Wofford College in Spartanburg.
It's hard to stay engaged and motivated with the Panthers at 1-11 and going nowhere fast. Ahead of this weekend's game, the stories causing debate include an insider kicking the boot into Tepper, Shaquill Griffin's adjustment, an improved injury situation, and Carolina being tabbed as a potential landing spot for Mike Tomlin.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers injury report for Week 14
It's been a disastrous season on the injury front. Fortunately for the Carolina Panthers, everyone seems to be getting healthier. Although salvaging something from the campaign seems almost impossible at this juncture.
Just two players were declared out in Week 14 versus the New Orleans Saints. Tight end Hayden Hurst remains in the NFL's concussion protocol after being diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia. Defensive lineman DeShawn Williams also misses the clash thanks to a knee complication.
Here's the full injury report:
- DeShawn Williams (DL) - Out (knee)
- Hayden Hurst (TE) - Out (concussion)
- Bradley Bozeman (C) - Questionable (ankle)
- Yetur Gross-Matos (OLB) - Questionable (hamstring)
- Marquis Haynes Sr. (OLB) - Questionable (back)
- Stephen Sullivan (TE) - Questionable (shoulder)
- Tommy Tremble (TE) - Questionable (hip)