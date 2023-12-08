Panthers News: Ejiro Evero, Shaquill Griffin, Hayden Hurst and Jim Harbaugh
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as preparations gather pace for their Week 14 game at the New Orleans Saints?
This season has been a slog for Carolina Panthers fans. Dismal results on the field and complete dysfunction behind the scenes have been prevalent throughout arguably the worst season in franchise history. This is placing the microscope even closer on team owner David Tepper's involvement and what the future might hold.
That said, there are five games left and the Panthers must prepare amid the chaos for Week 14. Until then, the stories accumulating column inches include Hayden Hurst's clarification, Shaquill Griffn's potential debut this weekend, Ejiro Evero on defensive resilience, and a head coaching candidate reportedly discussing a new deal with his current employers.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Potential Carolina Panthers target discussing new contract
Jim Harbaugh is already being touted for a move back to the NFL during the upcoming cycle. The Michigan head coach is a reported target for the Carolina Panthers according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, but the ball is in his court with the college program desperate to keep him around.
Based on a report from Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports, Harbaugh and the Wolverines are talking over a five-year extension that would be worth $11 million per year. Michigan wants clauses in the deal that prevent the head coach from joining an NFL team, but the columnist added the contract extension isn't imminent and negotiations are ongoing.
If the Panthers identify Harbaugh as the man capable of turning this franchise around and restoring a winning culture, they need to act quickly. David Tepper must also shell out another huge contract despite still paying Matt Rhule and Frank Reich for the next few years.