Panthers News: David Tepper, Vonn Bell, Miles Sanders and mock pick
Which Carolina Panthers news stories have been making a splash this weekend as the final few days of prospect visits begin ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft?
The Carolina Panthers are about to embark on their final week of prospect visits before discussions begin to finalize their 2023 NFL Draft board. A process that will formally end speculation as to which quarterback will be taken at No. 1 overall.
Among the stories making waves recently include David Tepper taking a back seat through pre-draft evaluations, Miles Sanders teasing his jersey number, Vonn Bell making his intentions known, and Pro Football Network's first seven-round mock draft of 2023.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Story No. 1
Miles Sanders teases Carolina Panthers jersey number
After wearing No. 26 for the entirety of his Philadelphia Eagles playing career, running back Miles Sanders could be going in a different direction. The Carolina Panthers picked up the three-down presence in free agency - which was seen as a major coup - and the player teased on his Instagram story that he could wear No. 4 for his first campaign in new surroundings.
This is in keeping with many skill position players switching to single digits as part of the NFL's rulings change last year. While it typically costs a significant amount financially depending on how popular specific jerseys are, Sanders is starting from scratch in Carolina and could use this opportunity to alter his number along the way.
If it provides an added spark for Sanders next season, the former Penn State star can wear whatever jersey number he wants.