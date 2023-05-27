Panthers News: DeAndre Hopkins, Jammie Robinson, Chuba Hubbard and camp
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the Memorial Weekend break descends before the second portion of OTAs?
While one player was the primary reason for debate around the NFL and with many Carolina Panthers fans on Friday, there were also some exciting developments emerging from the organization. Something that seems to be a daily occurrence under the exciting new era being led by head coach Frank Reich and general manager Scott Fitterer.
Among the stories causing waves recently include a major development for Carolina's upcoming training camp in Spartanburg, speculation rises regarding an approach for new free-agent DeAndre Hopkins, Jammie Robinson's no-nonsense approach receiving praise, and Chuba Hubbard's growth.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers to host NY Jets for joint practices
The level of excitement for this year's training camp in the ungodly humidity of Spartanburg was already high after so much positive change across the Carolina Panthers this offseason. Something that raised another notch on Friday when Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer first reported that the New York Jets would be coming to town for joint practices.
These have been feisty affairs where the Panthers are concerned in recent years. The famous Wofford College hill will be absolutely packed for this occasion given the Jets now have quarterback Aaron Rodgers under center and a defense that looks primed to be among the league's best next season.
This will be a tremendous measuring stick for Frank Reich and his staff to see where the Panthers stand in their own development. For fans, it's one not to miss.