Panthers News: D.J. Johnson, Bryce Young, Jeremy Chinn and Leonard Floyd
By Dean Jones
Insider convinced Bryce Young will start for Carolina Panthers
The time for hyperbole and everything else surrounding Bryce Young is almost at an end. It's time for the No. 1 pick to let his football do the talking and prove beyond all doubt he was the right guy.
This was something the Carolina Panthers realized early on. Frank Reich discussed one particular play with Peter King of NBC Sports in his latest Football Morning in America column that demonstrated Young's fearless approach and football IQ.
The way Reich spoke so glowingly about Young's football acumen - comparing it to Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck - convinced the insider that the former Alabama star will be the Week 1 starter despite being behind Andy Dalton to begin offseason workouts.
"This play, showing this knowledge of the game, is one reason there is no doubt in my mind that Young will begin the season as Carolina’s starting quarterback. The Panthers might have Andy Dalton number one on the depth chart today, but Dalton’s the definition of placeholder. I don’t know if Young will succeed, or if the huge size disadvantage will catch up to him. But from this play and from everything I’ve heard and seen, the game will not be too big for Young. "- Peter King via Pro Football Talk
Making Young earn it is the best course of action. But that does not detract from what the end goal should be for Reich and his all-star coaching staff.
That is, of course, to ensure Young is ready to rock in time for Carolina's eagerly-awaited season opener, which will be revealed this evening.