Panthers News: Donte Jackson, Bryce Young, DE visit and Louis Riddick's praise
Which Carolina Panthers news stories and causing debate as the team enters their final week of prospect visits before the all-important 2023 NFL Draft?
We are getting ever closer to the Carolina Panthers selecting their franchise quarterback of the future. This is the last official week of visits before those in power formally determine who should be atop their board, which is going to shape the organization's short and long-term future for good or bad.
As debates rage on among fans, the news stories making the waves recently include a promising pass-rusher visit, Donte Jackson's recovery, being locked in on former Alabama signal-caller Bryce Young, and a former general manager lauds Carolina's coaching staff as the perfect environment for any quarterback prospect.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Story No. 1
Carolina Panthers to host talented DE on visit
It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers could use some pass-rushing assistance opposite Brian Burns within Ejiro Evero's new 3-4 base scheme. After ignoring the position throughout the opening weeks of free agency, addressing this via the 2023 NFL Draft now seems like the most realistic avenue to pursue.
According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Panthers are set to welcome Eku Leota in for a visit today (Sunday). The former Auburn defensive end hails from Asheville and should be familiar with Derrick Brown having played together on the Tigers.
While Leota was used as a rotational piece more often than not in college, the Panthers obviously see enough to warrant further examination. Leota is expected to be a Day 3 selection all things considered, but there is enough athleticism to potentially mold into a starter over time.