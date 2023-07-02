Panthers News: Ejiro Evero, Bryce Young, Terrace Marshall and QB situation
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as we move ever closer to their pivotal part of the preparation period before Week 1?
Good morning and we hope you're all enjoying this special holiday weekend. The Carolina Panthers certainly will be given that the offseason is going to take an intense surge forward in the coming weeks when players and staff pack their bags and head to Spartanburg for training camp.
Before that, there are always plenty of headlines to keep fans entertained. Among the topics up for debate recently include what Ejiro Evero will bring to Carolina's defense, Terrace Marshall Jr.'s mentality, Bryce Young getting further praise, and how the Panthers' quarterback situation is being perceived.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Bryce Young shaping the Carolina Panthers' culture
It hasn't taken Bryce Young much time to acclimatize to his new surroundings. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft slotted in seamlessly throughout early offseason workouts, gaining the trust of his teammates and surging to atop the quarterback depth chart in double-quick time.
This didn't go unnoticed by some resected figures within the locker room. Young is respectful while also having enough confidence to lead immediately, which came in for praise from stud defensive end Brian Burns via Clutch Points.
"Overall, he just fits the culture we're trying to have in Carolina. Coming in my rookie year, I was looking up to guys like [Luke] Kuechly, Shaq Thompson, Christian McCaffrey, Mario Addison, people like that. K.K. Short. And that's the kind of mold we got. There's no egos. It's all about getting better. It's all about working. And he fits that mold to a T."- Brian Burns via Clutch Points
Young has a big chance to make an instant impact on and off the field in Carolina. It's a responsibility he's taking extremely seriously, so expect the trend to continue once the pads go on at training camp.