Panthers News: Frank Reich, Adam Thielen, Miles Sanders and Matt Corral
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as those in power get ready to make more cuts ahead of the NFL's roster deadline?
Expect to see some developments today as the Carolina Panthers continue cutting down their roster to an initial 53. More arrivals will be coming after that depending on which players on the waiver wire take the team's fancy, so it'll be an action-packed few days as the 2023 regular season opener at the Atlanta Falcons comes firmly on the immediate horizon.
Until then, among the stories causing debate include Frank Reich's special appearance, Matt Corral's spot scrutinized, Miles Sanders' projected return, and Adam Thielen on the importance of strong depth.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers HC Frank Reich's special appearance
Amid all the roster cuts and preparations for Week 1, there was still time for Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich to relax and have some fun. Albeit at a facility he's almost lived in over the last few days.
Reich was the special guest at Charlotte FC's weekend fixture against Los Angeles FC. The experienced figure was embraced by those in attendance at Bank of America Stadium and brought some good luck as David Tepper's soccer club secured a 2-1 triumph to extend their unbeaten run.
Panthers fans will be hoping for similar success during Reich's first campaign at the helm. It won't be easy - not by any stretch of the imagination - but the NFC South is there for the taking if everything comes together quickly.