Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, Justin Houston and Brian Burns
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines ahead of this afternoon's game against the Indianapolis Colts?
The Carolina Panthers go in search of their second consecutive victory at Bank of America Stadium this afternoon when the Indianapolis Colts come to town. This one has extra meaning for head coach Frank Reich, so his players should strive with everything they have to ensure their figurehead goes away with bragging rights.
Ahead of the big kick-off, the stories causing conversation include Frank Reich's demands, Bryce Young's approach, Brian Burns' increased leverage, and Justin Houston getting put on the shelf.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers place Justin Houston on IR
It's been a constant stream of injuries for the Carolina Panthers this season. The latest established figure to miss extended time is Justin Houston, who was placed on injured/reserve and will now miss the next four games at least.
This is another blow to Carolina's edge rushing options with Yetur Gross-Matos also on IR. However, Houston's contribution has been minimal at best this season, so this represents a chance for others such as D.J. Johnson and Eku Leota to step up and make their presence felt with more involvement.
Father time waits for no man. The Panthers thought they could one more season of decent production from Houston despite his advancing years - a gamble that doesn't look like it's going to pay off.