Panthers News: Frank Reich, Raheem Blackshear, offseason grade and NFC South hopes
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines amid a day of celebration and thanks across the United States of America?
Good morning, and we wish you all a very happy 4th of July whatever you're doing to mark the annual occasion. The Carolina Panthers remain in their period of rest, but anticipation continues to grow as the clock ticks towards training camp in the glorious setting of Wofford College in Spartanburg.
As always, the news and rumors never seem to stop. Among the stories causing conversation recently include Frank Reich's standing among other NFL head coaches, why the Panthers won't win the NFC South, an impressive offseason grade, and Raheem Blackshear's intent heading into Year 2 of his professional career.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers HC Frank Reich's standing
There's no doubt Frank Reich was the right guy to usher in the Carolina Panthers' exciting new era. Much will depend on how the team performs in a competitive setting, but to completely shift the culture in such a short space of time is a testament to his work ethic, desire, and professionalism.
Reich knows there is much hard work ahead and success might not come immediately for the Panthers. However, fans can relax safe in the knowledge there are true football men in positions of power who won't deviate from their long-term goals.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports had plenty of positive things to say about Reich after placing him at No. 16 in his head coaching rankings heading into the 2023 season. Primarily, how the figurehead represents the perfect mentor for rookie signal-caller Bryce Young - the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
"Unceremoniously exiled by the Colts in 2022, it's a small marvel [Frank] Reich kept Indy above water with such annual QB turnover. Though he's yet to run a true contender, managing one playoff win in just over four years as a HC, he's a widely respected leader with a championship offensive pedigree, making him an ideal mentor for No. 1 pick Bryce Young and the upstart Panthers."- Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports
Expectations are growing with every passing day where Reich and the Panthers are concerned. If everything clicks into place, then one could make a case for a strong NFC South title push during his first season at the helm.