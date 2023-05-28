Panthers News: Ikem Ekwonu, Bryce Young, DeAndre Hopkins and the Blueprint
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as we inch ever closer to the second stage of organized team activities in 2023?
We hope every Carolina Panthers fan is enjoying time with their families and some downtime during the Memorial Day Weekend. After all, it's been pretty exhausting trying to keep up with everything going on across the franchise during one of the most memorable off-season periods in team history.
Staying on top of the news isn't on the to-do list for many this weekend, but we've got you covered. Among the topics making waves recently include the eagerly anticipated docuseries, Bryce Young's big advantage, a respected ESPN analyst calling for the Panthers to sign DeAndre Hopkins, and Ikem Ekwonu tipped for a true breakout campaign in 2023.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers blueprint docuseries announced
There was an enormous amount of excitement among the fanbase as the Carolina Panthers released a teaser for their upcoming three-part docuseries that centers on a phenomenal few months of change. And according to Darin Gantt from the team's website, it's going to be far more detailed than the average production.
"Beyond the traditional draft shows, Panthers Blueprint offers rare behind-the-scenes footage, as new head coach Frank Reich and [Scott] Fitterer were generous enough to allow our cameras to document the franchise-changing process."- Darin Gantt, Panthers.com
It'll be fascinating to see how different elements of the offseason were approached. From the free-agent signings to the all-star coaching staff assembly and trading up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft for Bryce Young, there will be plenty to keep viewers entertained upon its release next month.