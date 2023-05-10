Panthers News: Jaycee Horn, Bryce Young, Adam Thielen and power rankings
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with just two days remaining until first-year pros take the field for a pivotal rookie minicamp?
Excitement is higher than it's been in a while as fans get ready to witness Bryce Young in a Carolina Panthers uniform for the first time. The team's rookie minicamp is the opening chance for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft to impose himself, which will hopefully be the start of a smooth transition into a starting role by Week 1.
That hasn't stopped the news and rumors from continuing where Carolina is concerned. Among the topics causing debate recently include a rise in one power rankings, Jaycee Horn's breakout potential, Adam Thielen on facing familiar faces next season, and Bryce Young getting praise from one of his primary pass-catchers.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Story No. 1
Carolina Panthers rise in The 33rd Team power rankings
While some preseason rankings saw the Carolina Panthers slip following the 2023 NFL Draft, that was not the case in a recent list published by Paul Domowitch of The 33rd Team. The senior writer rose Frank Reich's men two spots to No. 16, which is pretty encouraging all things considered.
"The Carolina Panthers’ four-year-long quarterback carousel – Kyle Allen, Teddy Bridgewater, Cam Newton, P.J. Walker, Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield – is closed. Frank Reich and Bryce Young (scouting report) are going to make beautiful offensive music together. The Panthers fortified their offense, but still need to upgrade a pass rush that had just 29 sacks last season."- Paul Domowitch, The 33rd Team
There is plenty of positive momentum surrounding the Panthers currently. More is needed before competitive action begins, but they have the salary-cap space to acquire another productive veteran or two should the right opportunities present themselves.