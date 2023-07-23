Panthers News: Jeremy Chinn, injuries, winning the NFC South and Bryce Young
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are making headlines as Bryce Young and the rookies wake up in their Wofford College camp rooms for the first time?
The smell of football was in the air as Bryce Young and his rookie teammates checked into Wofford College for the start of training camp. They'll be joined by veterans next week, which signals the opening of the offseason's most important preparation stage in the infamous Spartanburg humidity.
As expected, the news and rumors keep coming. Among the stores generating buzz recently include Bryce Young signing on the dotted line, Carolina's injury concerns to start camp, Jeremy Chinn's bounce-back potential, and winning the NFC South.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young signs his deal
There was immediate business for Bryce Young upon arriving at Wofford College for training camp. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft sat down with Samir Suleiman to sign his rookie deal, which instantly makes him a wealthy man thanks to a signing bonus of more than $24 million.
This is something the Carolina Panthers had to get done. They couldn't afford Young missing any practice time during his important transition from college to the pros, so agreeing to his representative's demands in terms of contract structure was the correct way to approach matters,
In any case, football is all that matters to Young. Something he can now focus on fully without any unnecessary distractions.