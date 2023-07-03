Panthers News: Jonathan Mingo, Jadeveon Clowney, WR group and Frank Reich
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as we move one step closer to the team's training camp in Spartanburg?
Another week begins - one that represents one of reflection and celebration across the country. For the Carolina Panthers and others around the league, it's moving ever closer to training camps, which represent the most critical part of the preparation period heading into the 2023 campaign which begins in Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons.
Until then, the news and rumors always keep fans entertained in some capacity. Among the stories causing conversation recently include Frank Reich's high hopes for a young playmaker, Carolina's one perfect remaining move touted, the Panthers' projected weak link next season, and Jonathan Mingo's potential.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers' weak link named
Even though it's been an encouraging period of recruitment overall for the Carolina Panthers throughout the spring, not many are expecting their wide receiver group to do much in 2023. Especially when it comes to the national media, who've almost collectively written off their chances of putting up the numbers needed.
Another example of this came from Mike Clay of ESPN, who unsurprisingly named Carolina's wideout group as their weak link next season. This is thanks in no small part to the departure of D.J. Moore, who was included in the trade package that landed quarterback Bryce Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
"Carolina traded away DJ Moore in the deal for eventual No. 1 draft pick Bryce Young. That left a major hole at wide receiver, which was "filled" by DJ Chark (19 missed games over the last two seasons) and 32-year-old Adam Thielen. The team also spent a second-round pick on Jonathan Mingo and will hope youngsters Terrace Marshall Jr. and Laviska Shenault Jr. make a leap."- Mike Clay, ESPN
There are a lot of unknowns, obviously. But ignoring the upside and focusing primarily on the negatives isn't doing them justice.