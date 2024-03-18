Panthers news: Mike Williams, Michael Gallup, Brian Burns and Donte Jackson
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the new regime continues to explore roster improvements in free agency?
The second wave of free agency is officially upon us. It was a rollercoaster ride for the Carolina Panthers as those in power began implementing their ambitious plans. Established players departed and tough decisions were made. Much more is needed, but general manager Dan Morgan has an approach that resonates well among the fanbase.
While we wait for further developments - which shouldn't be too long in the offing based on the flurry of activity up to now - the stories causing debate include Donte Jackson's departure, Brian Burns turning the page, Michael Gallup's visit, and increased competition for wide receiver Mike Williams.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers to host Michael Gallup
The Carolina Panthers are looking to surround quarterback Bryce Young with enhanced quality. Dan Morgan spent big bucks to bring in two new offensive guards - Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis - in free agency. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson arrived via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to recent reports, those in power aren't done bolstering their options at the skill positions.
Carolina plans to bring in Michael Gallup for a visit this week. The wideout was deemed surplus to requirements by the Dallas Cowboys, so this makes sense for a team in desperate need of improved weapons for their signal-caller.
It's been a long time since Gallup's only 1,000-yard receiving season of his professional career in 2019. He's also had trouble staying healthy throughout his career. That said, he's a smooth route-runner and could be a solid rotational piece if both sides hit it off during discussions.