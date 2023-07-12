Panthers News: Miles Sanders, Brady Christensen, playoff hopes and Bryce Young
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as we reach the two-week mileston before training camp finally begins?
There are just 14 days remaining until the Carolina Panthers crank up their 2023 campaign preparations at Wofford College in Spartanburg. This year's training camp promises to be memorable, professional, and full of intrigue, which can hopefully lay the right foundations for a profitable campaign that begins at the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1.
Until then, among the stories accumulating column inches recently include Brady Christensen's precarious position, Carolina's playoff hopes examined, Miles Sanders' bust status in 2023, and Bryce Young getting praise from an NFC South foe.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers tipped to end playoff drought
Hopes are high that the Carolina Panthers can end a turbulent spell languishing among the league's bottom-feeders and make serious strides under head coach Frank Reich. Some are even going a little bolder and predicting NFC South title success and maybe even emerging as the NFL's surprise Super Bowl challenger in 2023.
While Natalie Miller from USA Today Sports didn't go that far, the writer named Carolina as one of five teams that can end their postseason drought next season. Something that represents the best-case scenario in their first campaign under Reich.
"It is a bit hard to believe what the Panthers were able to pull off last season after firing Matt Rhule, rallying around a strong defense and interim coach Steve Wilks. Now with the addition of a franchise quarterback in Bryce Young as well as one of the most stable and respected coaching staffs in the NFL led by Frank Reich, it is very easy to see Carolina adding three more wins to their record this season and find themselves quickly ascending into playoff relevancy."- Natalie Miller, USA Today Sports
All this optimism is a far cry from the doom and gloom that enveloped the franchise under the old regime. Harnessing this into regular-season wins is another matter entirely.