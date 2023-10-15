Panthers News: Potential fire sale, Ian Thomas, Donte Jackson and Week 6
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as Frank Reich's men gear up for a daunting test at the Miami Dolphins this afternoon?
Another Carolina Panthers game day has arrived. And from a fan perspective, it's not one they've been looking forward to considering how things are currently unfolding.
Trying to keep up with the Miami Dolphins will be tough, especially with injuries piling up. Carolina is also without both starting safeties for this one, which is the last thing Frank Reich needed going up against an offense that's taken the NFL by storm in 2023.
If you've got something better to do this afternoon, you should get on with it. Until then, the stories generating column inches include a potential fire sale before the trade deadline, Donte Jackson on the team's injury woes, how sportsbooks view today's clash, and Ian Thomas becoming the latest Panthers player on the shelf.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers place Ian Thomas on IR
Even though his production's been called into question again this season, seeing Ian Thomas go to injured/reserve adds another name to the list of established players missing for the Carolina Panthers. However, it might be a positive when it's all said and done.
Thomas' absence could see more opportunities for Tommy Tremble and perhaps even Stephen Sullivan, who was activated to the 53-man roster. It should also ensure Hayden Hurst becomes the focal point within the tight-end position group, which should have always been the case.
Just how long Thomas is on the shelf remains to be seen. But if others perform well while he's recuperating, a situation could emerge where the former fourth-round pick never plays another offensive snap for the Panthers.