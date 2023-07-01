Panthers News: Relocation, Bryce Young, Ejiro Evero and Taylor Stallworth
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young gets lofty comparison
Bryce Young has drawn rave reviews since being drafted at No. 1 overall by the Carolina Panthers. His exemplary conduct and polite demeanor were matched by eye-catching conviction throughout early offseason workouts, with his elite-level football intelligence something else that's blown away Frank Reich and his coaching staff so far.
It's worth remembering that the players were only in helmets and shorts at OTAs and the team's mandatory minicamp. Things will get more difficult for Young when training camp arrives and the pads go on, but his poise and overall composure in any situation mean that this positive trend should continue.
During a social media video recently, Panthers icon Steve Smith Sr. gave Young some high praise by comparing him to Drew Brees via Yahoo Sports. This is down to his outstanding ability to process information quickly and be accurate at all three levels of the field.
"Bryce Young reminds me of Drew Brees in essence of shoulders up and anticipation and knowing his own deficiencies. I am rooting for him because he is not trying to be something he isn’t. He is not going to throw a 70-yard bomb off his back foot like Aaron Rodgers has ever done. However, he will drop some dimes out there in the 0-22 yard range."- Steve Smith Sr. via Yahoo Sports
Smith is right in the sense that Young hasn't got the truly astonishing arm strength we see from some of the top signal-callers. But there is more than one way to move the chains effectively.
The Panthers feel Young is their guy and he's only enhanced their initial conviction since taking the practice field. If he has the sort of career Brees accomplished, nobody could complain too much.