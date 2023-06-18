Panthers News: Scott Fitterer, Frankie Luvu, power rankings and Danielle Hunter
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with the 2023 preparation period now in a much-needed down period?
By Dean Jones
When the Carolina Panthers broke up their offseason workouts earlier this week, it was a chance for players to go off and do their own thing while keeping the ultimate goal in mind. That, of course, is readying themselves for a pivotal training camp in Spartanburg ahead of the 2023 season.
Even though this is usually the quietest part of NFL activities perhaps year-round, news and rumors remain. Among the stories causing debate recently include Carolina's potential interest in Danielle Hunter, where the Panthers stand in the power rankings, Frankie Luvu's superstar qualities, and general manager Scott Fitterer's biggest remaining priority.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers in the power rankings
There is a quiet sense of belief around the NFL that the Carolina Panthers can emerge as a sneaky postseason threat if everything clicks into place thanks to Frank Reich and his new coaching staff. They also have Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall selection tasked with filling the gaping franchise quarterback void left by Cam Newton following his release in 2020.
The Panthers came in at No. 20 in Dalton Miller from Pro Football Network's post-minicamp power rankings. This was higher than Carolina's been in a while and further evidence that the good times could be returning to the franchise.
"The Carolina Panthers put together an all-star staff and used the top pick in the NFL Draft to select their franchise QB. Ejiro Evero should have the back end of the Panthers’ defense moving as one, and it will be incredible to see how Jaycee Horn fares in the same defense as his draft-mate Patrick Surtain II did."- Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network
Reich and his staff have laid the foundations throughout the offseason. The roster looks competitive aside from one or two positional groups that could become weak links, but it's more optimism than fans had at any stage under the previous regime.