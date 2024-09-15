Carolina Panthers odds and prop bets for Week 2 vs. the Chargers
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers have a hard task ahead of them against the Los Angeles Chargers. Confidence isn't high among the fanbase after they were pummeled beyond recognition at the New Orleans Saints. It's a case of dusting themselves off and making sure they fight with everything to turn the tide.
Dave Canales got a rude awakening about the hard work ahead. The head coach didn't call a good game offensively and freely admitted to being outcoached by Dennis Allen. While this honesty is in keeping with how the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator has approached things so far, it does nothing to diminish the need for an enhanced effort versus a team brimming with confidence.
What the atmosphere will be like in the stands at Bank of America Stadium is anyone's guess. Tickets were going for as little as $25 leading up to the contest. Another sluggish start will demoralize even the most die-hard supporters - something that should feature prominently in Canales' message before they take the field.
Chargers vs. Carolina Panthers odds for Week 2
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 4.5-point underdogs at home to the Chargers in Week 2 at Bank of America Stadium.
- Carolina +4.5 points: -102 (bet $102 to win $100)
- Los Angeles -4.5 points: -120 (bet $120 to win $100)
Anyone brave enough to wager the Panthers' money line after last weekend's woeful showing can get odds of +205 currently (bet $100 to win $205). Jim Harbaugh's men are favored to pick up their second-straight victory to begin his first season as head coach at -250 (bet $100 to win $250).
FanDuel Sportsbook has set the over/under at 38.5 points, so they're not anticipating a thrilling contest between the two teams.
- Over 38.5 points: -112 (bet $112 to win $100)
- Under 38.5 points: -108 (bet $108 to win $100)
Bryce Young prop bets
Things didn't go well for Bryce Young in Week 1. That's an understatement during arguably the worst performance of his professional career so far. It was also a body blow to his confidence heading into a campaign where many anticipated significant strides being made under Canales' guidance.
The critics have been out on force for Young this week. Carolina remains fully behind the signal-caller, but some sections of the fanbase are ready to turn the page on his time under center already. That's a little reactionary. At the same time, the need to make strides versus the Chargers cannot be overstated.
FanDuel Sportsbook has set Young's over/under at 182.5 for passing yards in Week 2. This is available at -110 whichever side of the total you fancy (bet $110 to win $100). His 0.5 touchdown over/under is a damning indictment of the Heisman Trophy winner's struggles since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2023.
Young's passing attempts stand at 30.5 with 17.5 completions.
Carolina Panthers receiving yards over/under marks for Week 2
- Adam Thielen - 35.5
- Diontae Johnson - 41.5
- Xavier Legette - 19.5
- Chuba Hubbard - 11.5
- Jonathan Mingo - 16.5
- Miles Sanders - 5.5
Carolina Panthers rushing yards over/under marks for Week 2
- Chuba Hubbard - 50.5
- Miles Sanders - 24.5
- Bryce Young - 11.5
