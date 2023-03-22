Is the Panthers pendulum shifting towards Bryce Young at No. 1 overall?
Could the pendulum be shifting towards Bryce Young as the Carolina Panthers get set to choose their franchise quarterback during the 2023 NFL Draft?
We are now just over one month away from the 2023 NFL Draft. A selection process that will begin with the Carolina Panthers choosing their next franchise quarterback after trading up for the No. 1 overall selection.
Having the courage of their convictions is one thing. Getting the right guy into the building is something else entirely.
The Panthers clearly feel confident that one of these top four prospects can emerge as the stable presence under center they've been craving since the days of Cam Newton. Considering what those in power sacrificed to strike a deal with the Chicago Bears, the decision must be correct or it will set the franchise back years.
Bryce Young gaining momentum to be Carolina Panthers pick at No. 1
All signs point to the Panthers choosing C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young. Both prospects come with Day 1 starting potential and Carolina has made sure this is going to be an exceptional environment for their rookie quarterback to flourish immediately.
Although the general perception was Stroud considering the quarterbacks deployed by head coach Frank Reich in the past, there is growing belief among fans and the media that Young will be Carolina's selection atop the draft.
This notion was seconded by Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network, who mocked Young to the Panthers and believes he is the best quarterback prospect in the 2023 class despite obvious durability concerns.
"The Panthers will do their homework on this year's top quarterback prospects over the next month, but I believe Young is the best of the bunch and will emerge as their target."- Daniel Jeremiah
Young is a special talent. His processing is already elite and although the arm strength isn't that of someone like Will Levis, the former Alabama star has no trouble getting the football into tight windows or downfield when opportunities arise.
Another thing that puts Young in a class of his own is magician-like maneuverability. He sees the field well despite his height and the signal-caller knows exactly how to improvise in pursuit of moving the chains.
When asked about height and whether that plays a part in the thought process, Reich said it wouldn't be an issue. The Panthers are looking for a playmaker and Young ticks all the boxes in that regard beyond any doubt.
"You don't have to read anything into that. But I don't mind telling you that I had a high grade on Russell Wilson. But don't read anything into it. I'm just saying that because – all these people are putting this label on me that I only work with big quarterbacks. Don't read anything into that."- Frank Reich
Only time will tell. And outside of a select few, nobody knows which way Carolina's going to go right now.
Even recently acquired wide receiver Adam Thielen couldn't get them to spill the beans during his free-agent discussions. Or so he says, in any case.
Whether it's Young or Stroud, the goal remains the same. One the Panthers must not deviate from as they aim to emerge from NFL obscurity and into legitimate playoff contention.
How long that takes is dependent on putting the first pick to the best possible use.