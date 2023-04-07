Who will win the Carolina Panthers' power struggle as No. 1 pick looms?
Who will win the Carolina Panthers' power struggle with opinions reportedly divided on which quarterback should be the pick at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft?
With pro days wrapping up and the Carolina Panthers meeting with prospects of interest on top-30 visits, excitement is building about which direction those in power will go from atop the 2023 NFL Draft. Making the bold trade up to No. 1 overall was a sacrifice leading figures within the organization were comfortable with, but finding the right signal-caller is of paramount importance.
The Panthers have been front and center throughout the pre-draft evaluation process, basking in the glory of their successful trade with the Chicago Bears. Something that cost them substantial capital and their best pass-catching weapon in D.J. Moore.
According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the consensus top-four quarterbacks will all visit the Panthers next week. This will be the final chance for them to impress Carolina's primary decision-makers before discussions heat up.
One could argue that this will be the most complicated aspect of the whole equation. There is unlikely to be a consensus opinion between those in positions of power, although they must have been relatively comfortable with more than one prospect to make this daring trade in the first place.
Speculation and rumors are running rampant right now. It's the time of year for all that, but the debating and constant flip-flopping are becoming tiresome - so the sooner everything gets confirmed one way or another, the better.
A recent report from Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network suggested that head coach Frank Reich was banging the table hard for Anthony Richardson. Although he's been the wildcard throughout, the one-time Florida stud could be a generational weapon under center if - or when - he puts everything together.
"I’m told that Frank Reich, if he had his way, would go with Anthony Richardson because of the upside, because of what Anthony Richardson could be two or three years down the road. It’s just a matter of how much of a fight is Frank Reich gonna put up in that war room to say, ‘Hey, listen, I want Anthony Richardson.’ I think right now, there’s probably less than a 20-percent chance it’s Anthony Richardson and all signs are pointing towards C.J. Stroud."- Tony Pauline, via The Panthers Wire
Reich has previously stated that he would bow to the majority as part of Carolina's new collective approach to recruitment. Something that was sorely lacking under the previous regime and came with little in the way of on-field accomplishments.
Some momentum is also being generated for Bryce Young in recent days. The Alabama product might have durability concerns, but the lack of height did not alter his processing and ability to see the field during a phenomenal college career with the Crimson Tide.
C.J. Stroud remains under consideration. He has the prototypical height and is the best pure passer in this class, which has made him the favorite with most sportsbooks from the moment Carolina surged to No. 1 overall.
Who will win the power struggle? General manager Scott Fitterer has the final say on personnel, but an agreement between everyone in the war room has to come for this to work.
David Tepper is willing to rely on his football people, but he'll also have a say that holds significant weight. What's important for the Panthers is that everyone is involved in discussions - from Reich and Fitterer to others such as Thomas Brown, Jim Caldwell, Dan Morgan, Samir Suleiman, and Josh McCown - and there is convection in their eventual conclusion.
After all, the Panthers paid a premium for elite-level coaches. So why not use them?
Whichever way they go, the recent moves made by the Panthers have accumulated a level of trust that wasn't there previously. And hopefully, their new rookie can thrive in an exceptional environment.