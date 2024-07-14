Carolina Panthers projected to have top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft
By Dean Jones
There is more positivity around the Carolina Panthers these days. Dan Morgan and Dave Canales have an aligned vision for long-term progress. They formed defined objectives as part of their step-by-step plan to get this struggling franchise back among the contenders. It's been refreshing to see after so much mismanagement under previous regimes.
Just how long before the Panthers enter the postseason picture again is unclear. It could happen right away if everything clicks. Others think it'll take a little more time considering the current state of affairs. There's no telling for sure until fans get to see what will hopefully be an improved football product next time around.
Morgan set the Panthers up well in difficult circumstances throughout his first offseason as general manager. He took short-term financial hits for future flexibility. Carolina also has a bevy of draft selections to call upon in 2025 after getting a second-rounder back from the Los Angeles Rams during a Day 2 trade this spring.
Things are looking up. At the same time, expecting the Panthers to go from a two-win team to among the league's best is unrealistic. Attaining respectability through being more competitive in 2024 is the first primary goal. Anything after that is a bonus.
Carolina Panthers predicted to secure No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft
Lou Scataglia from NFL Spin Zone expects the Panthers to improve slightly after predicting they would have the No. 5 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, the writer speculated what this could mean for quarterback Bryce Young's future entering Year 3 of his professional career.
"The Carolina Panthers probably will not be as bad in 2024 as they were in 2023 when they won just two games. Fortunately though, they have their own first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, so them picking fifth overall will be a breath of fresh air. Now yes, them picking fifth overall might not be the type of improvement they were hoping for, but this would actually be a massive improvement from their 2023 season. The Panthers could be building something special, but if they do pick fifth overall, would they consider moving on from Bryce Young?"- Lou Scataglia, NFL Spin Zone
There remains confidence in Young's capabilities. The Panthers invested heavily around the signal-caller this offseason to ensure they get a fair evaluation of the player. This is also likely to be a two-year assessment unless there's a drastic drop-off from the Heisman Trophy winner.
The bar isn't exactly high for growth from Young or the Panthers next season. It was chaotic and uncoordinated in 2023. Fixing the fundamentals and getting each player to believe in themselves is the biggest challenge awaiting Canales. His progressive teachings have gone down well so far, but it'll be interesting to see whether this trend continues when the hectic regular season schedule arrives.
Having a top-five pick again wouldn't be the worst scenario in the world - especially if Young displays the improvements that suggest he can become a franchise-caliber presence under center. This would allow Morgan to focus on other position groups. The Panthers might even become a more attractive destination as a result.
Expect the worst and hope for the best. But it would be a big disappointment if Canales and Morgan's exceptional work throughout the offseason didn't begin to restore the culture that made this franchise feared once upon a time.