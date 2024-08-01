Carolina Panthers rookie gets ringing endorsement from Dave Canales
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are giving every player a crash course in the standards expected moving forward. Whether they're rookies looking to make their way or seasoned veterans who've been around the block a few times, head coach Dave Canales is drilling his ethos into the roster in pursuit of getting this franchise back among the contenders over time.
Canales' teachings have received a tremendous response up to now. Players are developing a positive outlook and working hard with one common goal in mind - to get the Panthers out of the football wilderness and feared once again. This is a refreshing change of pace after how things unfolded under Frank Reich and his supposed all-star coaching staff.
Individuals are coming to the fore. Others are starting to struggle. But Canales' job is to weed out the weak and ensure he's got the best possible 53-man squad heading into Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints.
Carolina Panthers LB Trevin Wallace receives praise from Dave Canales
The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator is unusually positive about almost everything. He's not had much bad to say in public about any player, so take that as you will. However, his recent glowing recommendation of rookie linebacker Trevin Wallace was notable based on comments via Fan Nation.
"Big, strong, and fast. He can really fly. When he’s flying around you know he’s starting to get the defense, he’s starting to get comfortable with the calls, where he’s supposed to be, alignment and all that stuff. As you guys’ wheels are turning you can see them overthinking sometimes processing is still kind of teetering in that mode. We’re really looking for him to settle in so we can see him big and fast every play."- Dave Canales via Fan Nation
More than a few eyebrows were raised when the Panthers took Wallace at No. 72 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Some fans thought there were greater needs, but general manager Dan Morgan thought this was someone who could potentially assist in the short and long term.
Wallace went through an adjustment period initially - all rookies do. The Kentucky product is starting to come into his own through improved discipline, surprising ability in coverage, and explosiveness to get to the contact point quickly.
Morgan must feel a sense of vindication already, although he'll be the first to admit there is a long way to go. He knows what it takes to be a formidable NFL linebacker after attaining Pro Bowl honors during his time manning the defensive second level in Carolina. If the new front-office leader gave Wallace his seal of approval, there needs to be a level of faith attached.
Just how much involvement Wallace gets on the defensive rotation remains to be seen. He's behind Shaq Thompson and Josey Jewell on the depth chart currently. That could change depending on how he fares when called upon. Until then, he'll be a rotational piece who'll be tasked with significant special teams responsibilities.
Wallace is off to a good start. He's slotted in well and is adjusting effectively to Ejiro Evero's schematic demands. Hopefully, this is a trend that can continue long into the future.