Carolina Panthers urged to keep tabs on potential Chiefs cut candidate
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan has made no secret of his desire to be active on the waiver wire. The Carolina Panthers have the No. 1 priority until Week 4 and potentially beyond depending on how they start the campaign. For a struggling organization with holes everywhere you look, this represents an outstanding opportunity to pick up good football players who don't make the grade elsewhere.
Morgan's more than just talk. The ambitious general manager has already picked up safety Caden Sterns off waivers, reuniting the former Denver Broncos star with his ex-defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. If the right opportunities present themselves, the new front-office leader won't hesitate.
Not everyone is going to make the grade at their current employers. The waiver list will be lengthy when final cuts start happening around the league. Carolina's roster is going to look far different by the time their regular season opener at the New Orleans Saints arrives. Many of the players involved could be completely new to the organization.
Carolina Panthers urged to monitor Skyy Moore's situation in Kansas City
David Latham from Last Word on Sports urged the Panthers to keep a close eye on developments with Skyy Moore. The wide receiver hasn't lived up to expectations as yet with the Kansas City Chiefs as yet. If he's made surplus to requirements, the writer thinks Morgan should take a flier.
"The Carolina Panthers spent the offseason trying to make life as easy as possible for 2023 first-overall pick Bryce Young. After crashing and burning with no reliable weapons, the Panthers added Diontae Johnson and first-round pick Xavier Legette to pair with Adam Thielen. Skyy Moore might not be the world’s most consistent player, but the cut candidate has straight-line speed. Even if he’s doing nothing more than running cardio, his presence will force defenses to respect the deep part of the field. This should open up the underneath passing game, which should lead to easier completions to Johnson and Thielen."- David Latham, LWOS
The Panthers have invested heavily in their receiving corps this offseason as part of their commitment to helping second-year quarterback Bryce Young excel following a difficult rookie campaign. Players who underachieved last season such as Jonathan Mingo and Terrace Marshall Jr. are also showing signs of life under new head coach Dave Canales, which is the biggest positive imaginable.
This could be enough to stick with what they have, especially if Deven Thompkins continues his outstanding early momentum following his late arrival. However, Moore's skill set is intriguing if he uses any potential release as an extra source of motivation.
Moore's doing his best to change the narrative this summer. Performing well in the preseason will be key to his potential bounce-back. If that's not enough, then he'll have a better chance of landing elsewhere if things don't work out.
It's a numbers game in Kansas City. They can't take through everyone. The Panthers benefitted from that last season with a trade for Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Could they do the same again if the former second-round pick becomes available?
It would be surprising when one considers the improved options at Morgan's disposal. Then again, stranger things have happened.
Watch this space.