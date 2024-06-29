Carolina Panthers urged to monitor potential camp salary-cap casualty
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan won't rest on his laurels despite undergoing a significant roster overhaul during the 2024 offseason. The general manager acknowledged that the hard work was just getting started and only some problems would be resolved in one fell swoop. He's also made no secret of his eagerness to be active on the waiver wire before Week 1.
Some complications are more glaring than others. Morgan and head coach Dave Canales will have a broader perception of where the roster standard is currently following the team's mandatory minicamp. Money is tight after the Panthers took some short-term financial hits for long-term flexibility, but having the No. 1 priority on the offseason's waiver order increases Carolina's options considerably.
Carolina Panthers urged to keep tabs on Mo Alie-Cox
David Latham from Last Word on Sports urged the Panthers to keep a close eye on developments involving Mo Alie-Cox and the Indianapolis Colts before final cuts arrive. The veteran tight end was seen as a potential salary-cap casualty by James Boyd from The Athletic during his recent 53-man roster projection. Whether this is an option Morgan considers is another matter.
"[Dave] Canales has publicly stated that he wants to run the ball early and often, and his offseason moves reflect this philosophy. Carolina spent big on the guard duo of Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis and used a second-round pick on running back Jonathon Brooks. These three will improve Carolina’s inept run game, but Mo Alie-Cox would provide additional support if the Colts cut him. With Cox clearing run lanes, Bryce Young won’t have to throw the ball as frequently, which could be a key factor in making him more comfortable in this new offense. The former undrafted free agent won’t singlehandedly determine whether or not Young develops into a franchise quarterback, but it can’t hurt to provide as much support as possible."- David Latham, LWOS
The Panthers seem happy enough with what they have at the tight end position right now. Tommy Tremble looks like a potential breakout candidate after the former third-round selection out of Notre Dame emerged as a team leader this offseason. Ja'Tavion Sanders will see work in the passing game across multiple alignments as a rookie. Ian Thomas' surprising renaissance adds another fascinating dynamic to the equation before Carolina's training camp.
Alie-Cox has plenty of exciting athletic attributes, especially as an in-line blocker. He's also proven more than capable of capitalizing on mismatches in the passing game for good measure. But he's never achieved more than 394 receiving yards in his career and the Panthers already have a blocking specialist in the form of Thomas.
This doesn't seem likely even if the Colts remove Alie-Cox from the equation. The Panthers have much greater needs. Adding another tight end seems like a luxury, especially considering the hype surrounding those already around after each individual caught the eye over early workouts.
Morgan will add to the group before Carolina's season opener at the New Orleans Saints. That's a guarantee considering he doesn't plan on being atop the waiver order for too much longer. Just don't expect it to be another tight end when it's all said and done.