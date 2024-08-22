Carolina Panthers veteran gives glowing reference to fast-learning rookie
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers need someone in their cornerback room to step up. Dane Jackson's hamstring complication was a body blow to the unit. Couple this with the ever-improving Lamar Jackson being waived with an injury designation, and it's decimated an already threadbare unit with just a couple of weeks until their regular-season opener at the New Orleans Saints.
Bad luck for some means opportunities for others at this time of year. Ejiro Evero must be thrilled by how some corners lower down the depth chart are making their presence felt. The likes of D'Shawn Jamison and Dicaprio Bootle have caught the eye this summer. Chau Smith-Wade's smooth transition hasn't gone unnoticed, either.
Smith-Wade doesn't look overawed whatsoever despite the step up in class. The Panthers added another string to his bow in Preseason Week 2 against the New York Jets by using him on the perimeter. Something that brought about another encouraging performance from the rookie in challenging circumstances.
Carolina Panthers veteran lavishes praise on rookie Chau Smith-Wade
This is in keeping with Smith-Wade's approach to every obstacle put forth by the Panthers during his initial integration. It also received praise from veteran teammate Troy Hill, who believes the first-year pro is way ahead of schedule based on comments via the team's website.
"The way he played outside, I think that's going to be big for him. That's going to be big because being able to do both is going to help him understand different routes and the defense more, and how it's supposed to work. So I think the fact that he's picking up on it so fast is great for him. He's honestly like a student of the game, and you can tell he takes it seriously. I think that's big, especially for somebody his age, right? He grasps the concept so fast and things like that. You don't really see it as early in his stage with a lot of other players. So he's probably a little bit ahead. I feel like he's a little more comfortable in there."- Troy Hill via Panthers.com
This ringing endorsement should be a significant confidence boost for Smith-Wade. He came into the Panthers with questions about his size and whether he could withstand the added physicality of the NFL. There's still the small matter of competitive games to navigate, but all signs are pointing up so far.
An opportunity awaits Smith-Wade. The Panthers have stud Jaycee Horn as their only proven performer on the outside. However, it's also worth remembering they recently traded for Mike Jackson, who could start immediately with a smooth transition.
Rookie cornerbacks do tend to go through more growing pains than most. Even the first-rounders take time to adjust. Smith-Wade has his work cut out, so keeping up this positive trend when the real action arrives is the primary objective.
Much will depend on which cornerbacks Dan Morgan targets off the waiver wire. The general manager is still looking despite acquiring Jackson - he made an offer to Stephon Gilmore before he signed for the Minnesota Vikings. But Smith-Wade is a fast learner already familiar with Evero's demands. That's a big positive working in his favor.
It's a gamble. But the Panthers won't hesitate to throw Smith-Wade in at the deep end if they believe he's ready. What comes after that is down to the player.