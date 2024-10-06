Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears odds and prop bets for Week 5
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers cannot afford another loss this early into the season. Dave Canales is seeing gradual growth from his squad - especially over the last fortnight - but this is a results business when it's all said and done. Performing well with nothing to show for it is a bad habit this team must get out of as a matter of urgency.
Carolina travels to the Chicago Bears in Week 5. The NFC North team came into the campaign with lofty ambitions following some coveted draft prospects and veteran pieces coming into the fold. Things haven't quite clicked as yet, but they're still treading water at 2-2 behind the Detroit Lions and red-hot Minnesota Vikings.
They'll see this as a winnable game versus a perennial bottom-feeder in Carolina. Canales won't be rolling over by any stretch of the imagination. Nobody is expecting too much from them, but that's not the expectancy within the building as the head coach looks to raise standards and make this a respected football operation once again.
That would be an undoubted positive whether the Panthers end up with a winning record or not. Whether they can kickstart their season with a morale-boosting road success against the Bears is another matter.
Carolina Panthers vs. Bears odds for Week 5
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 3.5-point underdogs at the Bears in Week 5.
- Carolina +3.5 points: -102 (bet $102 to win $100)
- Chicago -3.5 points: -120 (bet $120 to win $100)
Anyone brave enough to wager the Panthers' money line can get tempting odds of +166 currently (bet $100 to win $166). The Bears are favored to pick up their third victory of the campaign in front of their home fans at -198 (bet $198 to win $100).
FanDuel Sportsbook isn't expecting many fireworks at Soldier Field with the over/under set at 40.5 points for the clash.
- Over 40.5 points: -118 (bet $118 to win $100)
- Under 40.5 points: -104 (bet $104 to win $100)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Andy Dalton prop bets
The Panthers have improved dramatically since Andy Dalton unseated Bryce Young as the starting quarterback. There's notable confidence from his teammates and the schematic concepts are being deployed much better from an execution standpoint. They might be sitting at 1-3, but there's hope this progressive squad can start picking up more wins as the campaign goes on.
FanDuel Sportsbook has set the over/under for Dalton's passing yards at 214.5 in Week 5 at the Bears. This is available at -110 in both directions (bet $110 to win $100). His completion number stands at 20.5 from 30.5 attempts, with his over/under for touchdown passes standing at 1.5.
- Over 1.5 touchdowns: +182 (bet $100 to win $182)
- Under 1.5 touchdowns: -245 (bet $245 to win $100)
Carolina Panthers receiving yards over/under marks for Week 5
- Diontae Johnson - 61.5
- Xavier Legette - 46.5
- Chuba Hubbard - 18.5
- Jonathan Mingo - 26.5
- Tommy Tremble - 18.5
- Miles Sanders - 8.5
- Ja'Tavion Sanders - 4.5
Carolina Panthers rushing yards over/under marks for Week 5
- Chuba Hubbard - 62.5
- Miles Sanders - 21.5