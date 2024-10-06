How to listen to Carolina Panthers vs. Bears NFL Week 5 game on the radio
By Dean Jones
Things are hanging precariously for the Carolina Panthers just four games into the season. This weekend sees Dave Canales' men travel to the Chicago Bears, which is a chance to give their fans some semblance of pride after taking significant ridicule since the two teams negotiated a trade to land quarterback Bryce Young at No. 1 overall in 2023.
Young is currently on the bench and the Bears' fanbase on social media is reveling in the perceived bounty they received as part of the transaction with more to come. Chicago also holds the Panthers' second-round pick in 2025, which could be another high-end pick looking at the way things have unfolded up to now.
Things are improving gradually for the Panthers. Andy Dalton is providing more assured protection as the starting signal-caller and everyone is benefitting. It's not where Canales wants it to be just yet, but the last two weeks have seen marked progress from the first pair of contests to start the campaign.
Dalton knows how difficult this environment can be when the Bears pick up early steam. Soldier Field is one of the league's most historic and intimidating venues. Keeping the crowd quiet and controlling the clock is the only way Carolina stands a chance of turning the tide.
Can the Panthers dig deep and overcome some injury issues to pull off the triumph? Or will the Bears have too much firepower when it's all said and done?
Carolina Panthers vs. Bears game details
- Date: Sunday, October 6
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Soldier Field
How to list to Carolina Panthers vs. Bears on the radio in Week 5
Anyone unable to watch the Panthers' game today can keep up with developments on the radio.
The contest - including pre and post-game analysis - will be broadcast on the Carolina Panthers Radio Network. This is what fans can expect according to the team's website.
"Hosted by Jim Szoke, the pregame show provides a comprehensive preview and analysis of the Panthers and the day's game. Szoke then joins broadcasters Anish Shroff, the play-by-play voice of the Panthers, and analysts Jake Delhomme, Luke Kuechly and Jordan Gross for pregame, in-game and postgame coverage that concludes with two hours of wrap up reaction and analysis after every game."- via Panthers.com
The game will also be broadcast on WRFX 99.7 The FOX, which is the flagship station for Panthers football during the 2024 season.
Carolina's clash with Chicago can also be found on ESPN 1000 (AM 1000, 100.3 FM HD2), LATINO MIX 93.5 FM (Spanish), and SiriusXM (channels 225 & 805), per the Bears' website.