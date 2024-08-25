Chuba Hubbard lays down the gauntlet to Carolina Panthers' 2024 opponents
By Dean Jones
Nothing went right for the Carolina Panthers last season. Everyone is well aware that there is a significant amount of hard work ahead before they gain back respectability. But this is not the same shoddy football operation that brought disgrace and embarrassment to the franchise last time around.
There's a different mindset in the building. New general manager Dan Morgan's intent on making the Panthers feared around the league once again. Head coach Dave Canales shares this vision, which has enabled the duo to hit it off and get everyone singing from the same hymn sheet.
Nobody is expecting miracles right away. This was always going to be a long-term plan and needs a level of patience attached. That said, the progress made over the last fortnight of training camp and Carolina's final preseason contest represents hope for the future.
Carolina Panthers are looking to right some wrongs under Dave Canales in 2024
Tempering expectations initially would be wise, but there's optimism where once nothing but misery resided. This was a sentiment echoed by running back Chuba Hubbard, who laid down the gauntlet to Carolina's 2024 opponents with a bold statement about the enhanced mentality in the building based on comments via the team's website.
"To be honest, everyone's going to have their opinion on us. Everyone's going to probably write us off or think they can throw us around, do this or that. But each day, each week, we're going to keep chopping the tree and we'll show our best and whoever's ready for, we'll be ready for it."- Chuba Hubbard via Panthers.com
The Panthers are not going to be rolled over by anybody this season. Whether they win or lose games is moot - they are going to fight with everything and work as a cohesive unit in pursuit of one common goal. That's night and day from how things unfolded in 2023.
Those who were around last season took a substantial hit to their pride. Canales has picked the group off the canvas and reignited belief during his first offseason at the helm. Not many are expecting the Panthers to make postseason waves or even attain a winning record, but every team coming to town will need to be at their best and display maximum effort.
Fans just want a team to be proud of. It's been a rapid freefall into laughing-stock status since David Tepper bought the organization. Supporters left in their droves and opposing fans took over Bank of America Stadium weekly.
They don't anticipate the Panthers will win every contest. Things aren't at that stage yet. What those who pay their hard-earned money to watch expect is playing hard at all times and leaving everything out on the field. That's the least they deserve after being put through more hardship than almost every other fanbase.
Seeing the football product in a competitive setting is the next challenge, but there's a chance to start the campaign well if the same trend continues. After that, it won't take much longer for pride to be restored throughout the entire franchise.
Hubbard and his teammates know how the Panthers are being perceived around the league. It's their mission to shift this narrative sooner rather than later.