Cincinnati Bengals vs. Carolina Panthers odds and prop bets for Week 4
By Dean Jones
It's been a long time since Carolina Panthers fans had genuine optimism heading into a game day. That's exactly what they have this time out against the Cincinnati Bengals, so taking advantage of it is crucial.
Dave Canales got a monumental first regular-season win as head coach at the Las Vegas Raiders when all hope seemed lost. It was an accomplished display in all phases by the Panthers. It was also the biggest proof yet that his teachings and schematic strategies can bear fruit if everyone is on the same page.
Things haven't gone nearly as well for Bengals' supremo Zac Taylor through the opening three weeks. Cincinnati is notoriously slow out of the gate under his leadership, but this feels different after they were blown away by the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football.
The Bengals are vulnerable, knowing one more defeat at this stage would have grave consequences on their overall aspirations in 2024. Whether the Panthers can seize the moment and get themselves back to .500 along the way is another matter.
Carolina Panthers odds for Week 4 vs. the Bengals
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 5.5-point underdogs at home to the Bengals in Week 4. This is available at -110 whichever side of the points spread takes your fancy (bet $110 to win $100).
Anyone looking to benefit from Carolina's improved production by betting the money line can get tempting odds of +198 currently (bet $100 to win $198). Cincinnati is favored to finally get its campaign on track at the fourth time of asking with odds of -240 (bet $240 to win $100).
FanDuel Sportsbook is expecting an entertaining contest between the two clubs at Bank of America Stadium with the over/under set at 47.5 points.
- Over 47.5 points: - 105 (bet $105 to win $100)
- Under 47.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Andy Dalton prop bets
It was a performance Andy Dalton won't forget in Week 3. He was nothing short of sensational to spearhead the Panthers' offense to much brighter fortunes than Bryce Young managed to accomplish over his first two games. Things were executed effectively within Canales' impressive game plan. The veteran provided a calm, assured presence that was sorely lacking and Carolina benefitted greatly as a result.
Dalton gets the chance to pile more misery on the team that drafted him at No. 35 overall in 2011 this time out. The Bengals won't want to be upstaged by the former TCU product, so generating pressure to make the signal-caller uncomfortable is their primary objective.
FanDuel Sportsbook projects Dalton's over/under in passing yards to be 226.5. This is available at -110 in both directions (bet $110 to win $100). His completion marker stands at 21.5 from 32.5 attempts, with his touchdown target standing at 1.5.
Carolina Panthers receiving yards over/under marks for Week 3
- Chuba Hubbard - 16.5
- Tommy Tremble - 22.5
- Jonathan Mingo - 30.5
- Diontae Johnson - 60.5
- Xavier Legette - 30.5
Carolina Panthers rushing yards over/under marks for Week 4
- Chuba Hubbard - 58.5
- Miles Sanders - 24.5