Is C.J. Stroud becoming a Carolina Panthers afterthought at No. 1?
Is quarterback C.J. Stroud becoming an afterthought as momentum continues to build surrounding Bryce Young being the Carolina Panthers' pick at No. 1 overall?
This is obviously smoke and mirrors season around the league as the 2023 NFL Draft draws closer. However, as the old saying goes, there is no smoke without fire.
That could be the case where the Carolina Panthers are concerned. Certainly when it comes to the number of respected insiders and sportsbooks that are now favoring Bryce Young to be the team's pick at No. 1 overall.
Young looks like the best quarterback prospect in this draft class to many. There are obvious concerns about his slender frame and durability, but the Panthers didn't make a sensational move to control their destiny only to play it safe at this juncture.
The Alabama product is set to spend considerable time with Carolina's primary decision-makers today in the hope of winning them over once and for all. Anthony Richardson - a reported favorite of Frank Reich's - visited the Panthers on Monday as part of their ongoing assessments.
Carolina Panthers would be foolish to dismiss C.J. Stroud
For all this newfound momentum surrounding Young, it seems like C.J. Stroud could become a relative afterthought at the most critical part of the pre-draft process. While dismissing the possibility entirely would be foolish, there's been a notable swing in direction if numerous reports are accurate.
Stroud is the best pure passer in this group of college signal-callers set to take their chances at the next level. His college production is littered with memorable moments, which also include a stunning showcase of quarterback play during Ohio State's narrow loss to Georgia in the college football playoff semi-final.
Basing Stroud's credentials on one game isn't doing the prospect justice. His pocket navigation is exceptional, he can make every NFL-caliber throw with ease and doesn't get enough credit for his athleticism despite being considered more of a pocket passer.
There's nothing Stroud can do about altering supposed perceptions in terms of scheme fit. Many Panthers fans believe this is the right direction to pursue, but the only opinions that count are those within the war room ahead of such a franchise-altering decision.
It's highly unlikely Stroud doesn't have a fan or two within the Panthers. In terms of what Reich normally looks for in his quarterbacks, the prospect ticks every box and more.
Young is deemed to have that X-factor that sets him apart. Someone that can emerge as one of the league's best at the position and become the true franchise presence Carolina has sorely missed since Cam Newton was unceremoniously released in 2020.
Stroud can be that, too. As I've stated countless times, this is a question with two - perhaps even three - right answers. That's why it was essential for the Panthers to jump the queue for their pick of the litter.
This is going to go down to the wire, one suspects. The Panthers will keep things close to their chest, with the Houston Texans more than willing to take whichever prospect doesn't become Carolina's pick at No. 1.
Everyone has their particular favorite. But it doesn't change the fact that either Young or Stroud provides legitimate hope that the Panthers can return to the NFL's top table sooner rather than later.